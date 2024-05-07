IOM chief Amy Pope meets with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

The International Organisation for Migration director general arrived in Dhaka on Sunday

Amy Pope, director general of the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), has paid a courtesy visit to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The director general met the prime minister at her official residence Gonobhaban on Tuesday morning, according to her press wing.

Amy Pope arrived in Dhaka on Sunday. Migration and Rohingya issues will be the focus of her visit.

The heads of different UN agencies will visit Dhaka to mark the 50th anniversary of the Bangladesh-UN relationship. Pope was the first of these officials to arrive in Dhaka. She will be in Bangladesh from May 5 to May 9, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Amy Pope became director general of the IOM on Oct 1. She is the first woman to hold the post in IOM’s 73-year history.

Before joining IOM, Pope served as the senior advisor on migration to US President Joe Biden and served as the deputy homeland security advisor to President Barack Obama.

While at the White House, Pope developed and implemented comprehensive strategies to address migration in areas such as countering trafficking in persons, resettling refugees, and vulnerable people, and preparing communities to respond and adapt to climate-related crises.