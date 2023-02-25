Can small, abandoned airfields revive Bangladesh’s civil aviation?

The Sheikh Hasina-led government has rolled out massive projects to develop the network of roads and highways in Bangladesh over the last decade. Their efforts were crowned by the inauguration of Padma Bridge, the largest bridge in the country’s history, with a vision of easing the movement of people and goods and making transport less expensive.

This development has had some success in its intended goal, but there have been unintended consequences for another sector that transports people and goods and is now worried about its survival – civil aviation.

In order to survive, airlines operating domestically are actively considering and lobbying to expand and open new routes, but their regulator, the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh, has, at least for now, been unmoved.

In its argument, the Aviation Operators Association of Bangladesh, the organisation that represents airlines, said the domestic market for passengers and air cargo has shrunk considerably with the latest development of roads and highway infrastructure. To address this problem, airlines want to open new routes and need new infrastructure, especially airports, to do so.