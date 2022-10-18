Qatar Airways cuts flights to make space for World Cup fans

Qatar Airways has withdrawn flights from 18 destinations to make space at Hamad International Airport for airlines carrying fans to next month's football World Cup, the company's CEO said on Tuesday.

Qatar Airways Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said the priority now was to accommodate the hundreds of flights that will be landing in the country for the tournament.

Qatar, which expects about 500 shuttle flights a day as well as hundreds more charter flights and private jets, will host the Nov 20-Dec 18 tournament with about 1.2 million visitors.

A total of 32 nations are taking part with matches spread across eight stadiums, located within 40 kilometres of central Doha.