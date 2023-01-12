Airlines hope for return to normal Thursday after FAA outage snarls US travel

The US aviation sector was struggling to return to normal on Wednesday following a nationwide ground stop imposed by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) over a computer issue that forced a 90-minute halt to all US departing flights.

Almost 9,600 flights have been delayed so far and over 1,300 cancelled, according to FlightAware, in the first national grounding of flights in about two decades. Many industry officials compared the grounding to what occurred after the terror attacks on Sept 11, 2001.

The total number of flights disrupted topped 10,900 and was still rising but airline officials expressed confidence that normal operations could largely return by Thursday.

Major carriers like Southwest Airlines Co, United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and American Airlines all reported 40% or more of flights Wednesday delayed or cancelled.