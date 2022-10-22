Police suspect involvement of Biman high-ups in recruitment question leak

Detectives have indicated the involvement of senior officials in leaking the recruitment examination questions for Biman Bangladesh Airlines.

The hour-long MCQ exam scheduled for Friday was suspended after the authorities arrested five low-level employees of the carrier over the leak with the help of the National Security Intelligence, Harunor Rashid, chief of the police's Detective Branch, said on Saturday.

The arrestees are motor transport operators Jahangir Alam, Mahfuz Alam Bhuiyan, Enamul Haque, and office assistants Awlad Hossain and Harun Ur Rashid.

Police found four diaries recording details of various transactions, including the sources and recipients of the money the suspects made from selling the questions. They also recovered copies of question papers, mobile phones, Tk 100,000 in cash, stamped papers, bank cheques and the admit cards of several examinees.