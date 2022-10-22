    বাংলা

    Police suspect involvement of Biman high-ups in recruitment question leak

    The recruitment exam scheduled for Friday was suspended after police arrested five low-level Biman employees over the leak

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 22 Oct 2022, 11:54 AM
    Updated : 22 Oct 2022, 11:54 AM

    Detectives have indicated the involvement of senior officials in leaking the recruitment examination questions for Biman Bangladesh Airlines.

    The hour-long MCQ exam scheduled for Friday was suspended after the authorities arrested five low-level employees of the carrier over the leak with the help of the National Security Intelligence, Harunor Rashid, chief of the police's Detective Branch, said on Saturday.

    The arrestees are motor transport operators Jahangir Alam, Mahfuz Alam Bhuiyan, Enamul Haque, and office assistants Awlad Hossain and Harun Ur Rashid.

    Police found four diaries recording details of various transactions, including the sources and recipients of the money the suspects made from selling the questions. They also recovered copies of question papers, mobile phones, Tk 100,000 in cash, stamped papers, bank cheques and the admit cards of several examinees.

    The group admitted to earning vast sums of money by leaking recruitment questions, Additional Commissioner Harun said at a media briefing.

    A committee, whose members include the general manager and deputy general manager of Biman, is responsible for preparing the questions and overseeing the recruitment exam process.

    Harun believes the arrestees had close ties with senior officials at the national flag carrier. "We will find out how they managed to slip it past the committee and leak the paper. At the same time, the five arrestees will be remanded for interrogation in custody and senior officials will also be questioned to gauge their involvement."

    Harun claims he has received the names of 'several' Biman officials with alleged links to the leak and they are now in the DB's cross hairs. "We will try to find out how much of the money taken by the arrestees was shared with senior officials."

    No sooner had the notice for the recruitment exam been published than the cabal of around seven people set about with their plans to leak the questions, setting a price range and looking for buyers, according to Harun.

    They charged between Tk 200,000 and Tk 700,000 for each paper, according to him. But payment for the question papers were not limited to money -- they were also exchanged for land and properties.

    They initially sought Tk 700,000 for each paper, but later dropped the asking price down to Tk 200,000, said Harun. "Not only that, but those who could not stump up the money handed over the titles to their land and houses through agreements laid out on non-judicial stamps, some of which have been recovered."

    RELATED STORIES
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Preview - Doha, Qatar - October 14, 2022 FIFA World Cup 2022 branding is seen at Hamad International Airport REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
    Qatar Airways cuts flights to make space for WC fans
    The country will host the Nov 20-Dec 18 tournament with about 1.2 million visitors
    A helicopter flies over the downtown skyline, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, as seen from the Cleveland Clinic hospital in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, April 20, 2020.
    Abu Dhabi's ADQ makes merger offer to Abu Dhabi Aviation
    Abu Dhabi Aviation said in a stock exchange filing it would hold a board meeting on Wednesday to discuss the offer
    Singapore Airlines planes sit on the tarmac at Changi Airport in Singapore November 16, 2021.
    Singapore Airlines pursues Air India stake
    No definitive terms had been agreed on a deal that would form a more formidable competitor to the country's dominant airline IndiGo as well as Middle Eastern rivals
    The MC-21-310 medium-range airliner, fitted with the Russian Aviadvigatel PD-14 turbofan engines, performs a test flight at the Ramenskoye airfield in the Moscow region, Russia, Aug 10, 2022.
    Russia aiming to fly solo without Airbus and Boeing
    The West's imposition of the most severe sanctions in modern history after Moscow sent thousands of troops into Ukraine has forced the biggest change on Russia's economy since the Soviet Union crumble ...

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher