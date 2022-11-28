Biman flight lands back at London’s Heathrow after technical glitch

A Biman Bangladesh flight that left London’s Heathrow airport has been forced to land back at the airport a little over an hour after take-off due to technical difficulties.

Flight BG202 from London to Dhaka via Sylhet landed back in London after take-off due to errors, according to Tahera Khondker, spokesperson for the national carrier.

The plane made the trip on the following day after the glitch was fixed, she said.