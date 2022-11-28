    বাংলা

    Biman flight lands back at London’s Heathrow after technical glitch

    The flight experienced technical difficulties a little over an hour after take-off from Heathrow

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 28 Nov 2022, 06:21 AM
    Updated : 28 Nov 2022, 06:21 AM

    A Biman Bangladesh flight that left London’s Heathrow airport has been forced to land back at the airport a little over an hour after take-off due to technical difficulties.

    Flight BG202 from London to Dhaka via Sylhet landed back in London after take-off due to errors, according to Tahera Khondker, spokesperson for the national carrier.

    The plane made the trip on the following day after the glitch was fixed, she said.

    The flight left London at 6:50 pm on Nov 27 local time, Biman said. It returned to the airport an hour and 15 minutes later. The ground engineers at the airport conducted repairs. The flight departed again at 5 am London time and was scheduled to reach Sylhet at 2:40 pm Bangladesh time.

    Biman said passengers started to panic when they realised the situation, but the flight landed at Heathrow safely. The passengers were also provided with accommodation for the extent of the delay.

    RELATED STORIES
    World War 2 aircrafts
    Two aircraft collide and crash at WWII airshow in US
    Video clips showed the incident, but it was unclear if anyone was killed or injured
    Brazilian aircraft manufacturer Embraer unveils its new E190-E2 in Sao Jose dos Campos, Brazil, February 25, 2016.
    China certifies Embraer jet that could take on homegrown model
    China had been slow to certify the latest generation of Western jets and turboprops that compete against domestic-made equivalents
    A Wisk autonomous Air taxi on display at the Farnborough International Airshow, in Farnborough, Britain, July 20, 2022.
    Boeing urges air taxi safety standards to be strict
    Regulators are coming up with design and operational requirements for air taxis, which can take off and land vertically to ferry travellers to airports or on short trips between cities
    Business travellers enter the airport hotel at Denver International Airport in Denver, Colorado, US November 3, 2017. REUTERS
    Airlines reboot as COVID sparks a revolution in business trips
    Most popular airline routes have changed since 2019 while higher airline ticket prices offset the fall in trips

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher