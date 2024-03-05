    বাংলা

    Tesla shares skid after China sales fell to the lowest level in over a year

    The fall in sales in its key market dimmed the outlook for Tesla's global deliveries

    Reuters
    Published : 5 March 2024, 02:25 AM
    Updated : 5 March 2024, 02:25 AM

    Shares in Tesla fell more than 7% on Monday after its sales declined in February in China, where it likely faced a slowdown during the Lunar New Year holidays.

    The fall in sales in its key market dimmed the outlook for Tesla's global deliveries, at a time when the top EV maker is battling a decline in demand and rising competition, and is weighed down by a lack of entry-level vehicles and the age of its product line-up.

    Tesla sold 60,365 China-made vehicles in February, down 19% from a year earlier and the lowest volume since December 2022, according to data from the China Passenger Car Association. Tesla's Shanghai factory makes Model Y and Model 3 electric cars for the local market, Europe and other countries, and accounted for over half of Tesla's global deliveries last year.

    Tesla shares ended down 7.2% on the day at $188.14, a slump of about 24% since the start of the year.

    China's Lunar New Year holidays fell in February, reducing car purchasing activities. Tesla has introduced a series of price cuts and incentives to fend off slowing demand and rising competition from Chinese rivals such as BYD.

    "It's been a perfect storm of headwinds for Tesla in China. This was a negative data point that adds fuel to the fire around the stock," Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said.

    Last week, Tesla unveiled new incentives including insurance subsidies to woo consumers in the world's largest auto market.

    BYD on Monday launched a new version of its best-selling car at a price lower than the final price of its discontinued predecessor, escalating a price war with rivals. BYD also saw its sales fall 37% to 122,311 in February from a year earlier.

    In the United States, Tesla this month offered 5,000 free Supercharging miles to customers who trade in their older vehicle to get a new Tesla vehicle by March 31. In February, Tesla temporarily cut prices of some of its Model Y cars in the US.

    Analyst Troy Teslike revised down his forecast for Tesla global deliveries for the first quarter of this year, saying weaker-than-expected China sales despite a price cut suggested "a demand problem."

    In January, Tesla warned of "notably lower" sales growth this year as it focuses on the production of its cheaper electric vehicle.

    RELATED STORIES
    Chinese Premier Li Qiang delivers the work report at the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China March 5, 2024.
    China vows to 'transform' economy
    The growth target was similar to last year's but will require stronger government stimulus for China to reach it, as the economy remains reliant on state infrastructure investment
    People take pictures of a dragon installation ahead of the Lunar New Year in Beijing, China, Feb 7, 2024. REUTERS
    China's ‘dragon’ baby boom may boost population in 2024: report
    The increase could soften the decline in population in 2024 and bring cheer to policymakers
    People watch the fireworks show over the Victoria Harbour on the second day of the Lunar New Year of the Dragon, in Hong Kong, China February 11, 2024.
    Hong Kong's population edges up to 7.5 m
    Hong Kong's population rise comes after China's population fell for a second consecutive year in 2023, due to a record low birth rate and a wave of COVID-19 deaths
    View of a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) passenger plane, taken through a glass panel, at the Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore, Pakistan Jan 29, 2024.
    Ahead of election, Pakistan seals plan to sell national airline
    The nation, in a deep economic crisis, agreed in June to overhaul loss-making state-owned enterprises under a deal with the IMF for a $3 billion bailout

    Opinion

    Discrimination-free society for a better, beautiful world
    Tasneem Hossain
    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?