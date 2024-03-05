Tesla shares skid after China sales fell to the lowest level in over a year

Shares in Tesla fell more than 7% on Monday after its sales declined in February in China, where it likely faced a slowdown during the Lunar New Year holidays.

The fall in sales in its key market dimmed the outlook for Tesla's global deliveries, at a time when the top EV maker is battling a decline in demand and rising competition, and is weighed down by a lack of entry-level vehicles and the age of its product line-up.

Tesla sold 60,365 China-made vehicles in February, down 19% from a year earlier and the lowest volume since December 2022, according to data from the China Passenger Car Association. Tesla's Shanghai factory makes Model Y and Model 3 electric cars for the local market, Europe and other countries, and accounted for over half of Tesla's global deliveries last year.