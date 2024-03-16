Tesla to raise prices on Model Y electric vehicles in parts of Europe

Tesla said on Saturday it would increase the price for its Model Y electric vehicles (EV) in a number of European countries on March 22 by approximately 2,000 euros ($2,177) or the equivalent in local currencies.

The move, announced in a post on social media platform X, followed the automaker's announcement on Friday that it would increase prices for all Model Y cars in the US by $1,000 on April 1.

Tesla had raised the prices of its Model Y rear-wheel drive and long-range vehicles by $1,000 to $43,990 and $48,990, respectively, on March 1.