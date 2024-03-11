Next Autopilot trial to test Tesla's blame-the-driver defense

The case involves a highway accident near San Francisco that killed Apple engineer Walter Huang. Tesla contends Huang misused the system because he was playing a video game just before the accident.

Lawyers for Huang's family are raising questions about whether Tesla understood that drivers - like McNeill, its own president - likely wouldn't or couldn't use the system as directed, and what steps the automaker took to protect them.

Experts in autonomous-vehicle law say the case could pose the stiffest test to date of Tesla's insistence that Autopilot is safe - if drivers do their part.

Matthew Wansley, a Cardozo law school associate professor with experience in the automated-vehicle industry, said Tesla's knowledge of likely driver behaviour could prove legally pivotal.

"If it was reasonably foreseeable to Tesla that someone would misuse the system, Tesla had an obligation to design the system in a way that prevented foreseeable misuse," he said.

Richard Cupp, a Pepperdine law school professor, said Tesla might be able to undermine the plaintiffs' strategy by arguing that Huang misused Autopilot intentionally.

But if successful, the plaintiffs' attorneys could provide a blueprint for others suing over Autopilot. Tesla faces at least a dozen such suits now, eight of which involve fatalities, putting the automaker at risk of large monetary judgments.

Musk, Tesla and its attorneys did not answer detailed questions from Reuters for this story.

McNeill declined to comment. Anderson did not respond to requests. Both have left Tesla. McNeill is a board member at General Motors and its self-driving subsidiary, Cruise. Anderson co-founded Aurora, a self-driving technology company.

Reuters could not determine whether Anderson or Musk read McNeill's email.

NEARLY 1,000 CRASHES

The crash that killed Huang is among hundreds of US accidents where Autopilot was a suspected factor in reports to auto safety regulators.

The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has examined at least 956 crashes in which Autopilot was initially reported to have been in use. The agency separately launched more than 40 investigations into accidents involving Tesla automated-driving systems that resulted in 23 deaths.

Amid the NHTSA scrutiny, Tesla recalled more than 2 million vehicles with Autopilot in December to add more driver alerts. The fix was implemented through a remote software update.

Huang's family alleges Autopilot steered his 2017 Model X into a highway barrier.

Tesla blames Huang, saying he failed to stay alert and take over driving. "There is no dispute that, had he been paying attention to the road he would have had the opportunity to avoid this crash," Tesla said in a court filing.

A Santa Clara Superior Court judge has not yet decided what evidence jurors will hear.

Tesla also faces a federal criminal probe, first reported by Reuters in 2022, into company claims that its cars can drive themselves. It disclosed in October it had received subpeonas related to driver-assistance systems.

Despite marketing features called Autopilot and Full Self-Driving, Tesla has yet to achieve Musk's oft-stated ambition of producing autonomous vehicles that require no human intervention.

Tesla says, Autopilot can match speed to surrounding traffic and navigate within a highway lane. The step-up "enhanced" Autopilot, which costs $6,000, adds automated lane-changes, highway ramp navigation and self-parking features. The $12,000 Full Self-Driving option adds automated features for city streets, such as stop-light recognition.

'READY TO TAKE CONTROL'

In light of the McNeill email, the plaintiffs' lawyers in the Huang case are questioning Tesla's contention that drivers can make split-second transitions back to driving if Autopilot makes a mistake.

The email shows how drivers can become complacent while using the system and ignore the road, said Bryant Walker Smith, a University of South Carolina professor with expertise in autonomous-vehicle law. The former Tesla president's message, he said, "corroborates that Tesla recognises that irresponsible driving behavior and inattentive driving is even more tempting in its vehicles".

Huang family attorney Andrew McDevitt read portions of the email out loud during a deposition, according to a transcript. Reuters was unable to obtain the full text of McNeill's note.

Plaintiffs' attorneys also cited public comments by Musk while probing what Tesla knew about driver behavior. After a 2016 fatal crash, Musk told a news conference that drivers struggle more with attentiveness after they have used the system extensively.

"Autopilot accidents are far more likely for expert users," he said. "It is not the neophytes."

A 2017 Tesla safety analysis, a company document that was introduced into evidence in a previous case, made clear that the system relies on quick driver reactions. Autopilot might make an "unexpected steering input" at high speed, potentially causing the car to make a dangerous move, according to the document, which was cited by plaintiffs in one of the trials Tesla won. Such an error requires that the driver "is ready to take over control and can quickly apply the brake".

In depositions, a Tesla employee and an expert witness the company hired were unable to identify any research the automaker conducted before the 2018 accident into drivers' ability to take over when Autopilot fails.

"I'm not aware of any research specifically," said the employee, who was designated by Tesla as the person most qualified to testify about Autopilot.

The automaker redacted the employee's name from depositions, arguing that it was legally protected information.

McDevitt asked the Tesla expert witness, Christopher Monk, if he could name any specialists in human interaction with automated systems whom Tesla consulted while designing Autopilot.

"I cannot," said Monk, who studies driver distraction and previously worked for the NHTSA, the depositions show.

Monk did not respond to requests for comment. Reuters was unable to independently determine whether Tesla has since March 2018 researched how fast drivers can take back control, or if it has studied the effectiveness of the camera monitoring systems it activated in 2021.