    বাংলা

    Toyota to invest $2 billion in Brazil, says Brazilian vice-president

    Geraldo Alckmin said on social media the investments are expected to create 2,000 jobs and launch new models

    Reuters
    Published : 4 March 2024, 01:03 AM
    Updated : 4 March 2024, 01:03 AM

    Japanese auto maker Toyota will announce on Tuesday an 11 billion real ($2.2 billion) investment for the next few years in Brazil, the South American country's vice-president said on Sunday.

    Toyota said in a statement earlier on Sunday, after local media had first reported the new investments, it had no comment on potential future plans.

    Brazil's vice-president and minister for industry Geraldo Alckmin said on social media the investments will be unveiled at an event in Toyota's factory in the city of Sorocaba, Sao Paulo state.

    He added the investments are expected to create 2,000 jobs and launch new models.

    Local newspaper O Globo's columnist Lauro Jardim, which reported earlier on Sunday the planned investment, said Toyota will make a hybrid car and a sport utility vehicle (SUV) in the Sorocaba unit, without specifying the models involved.

    Toyota would be the latest global automaker to unveil plans for extra investment in Brazil this year, following companies such as Volkswagen, General Motors and Hyundai Motor.

    RELATED STORIES
    U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, Reverend Al Sharpton, Attorney Ben Crump and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff take part in a march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge to mark the 'Bloody Sunday' anniversary, in Selma, Alabama, US, March 3, 2024.
    Kamala Harris' blunt Gaza words reflect intense government frustration over war
    Harris directed the bulk of her comments at Israel in what appeared to be the sharpest rebuke yet by a senior leader in the US government over the conditions in Gaza
    US Vice President Kamala Harris is welcomed by Bavarian Premier Markus Soeder as she arrives to attend the international Munich Security Conference (MSC), at Munich Franz Josef Strauss Airport, Germany Feb 15, 2024.
    Wars in Israel, Ukraine to dominate Munich security summit
    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, US Vice President Kamala Harris and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky are among top officials attending the summit
    CORINTHIANS X INTERNACIONAL - Gabriel Moscardo during the match between Corinthians x Internacional held at the Neo Química Arena in São Paulo, SP. The game is valid for the 37th round of the Brasileirão 2023.
    PSG sign Brazilian teen Moscardo from Corinthians
    Gabriel Moscardo has signed a contract with PSG until 2028
    Boeing logo is seen at the company's technology and engineering center in Sao Jose dos Campos, Sao Paulo state, Brazil Oct 10, 2023.
    Won't be long before Boeing makes aircraft in India: Modi
    The Indian prime minister stresses the need to build an aircraft manufacturing ecosystem in the South Asian country

    Opinion

    Discrimination-free society for a better, beautiful world
    Tasneem Hossain
    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?