Home > Automobile

Volvo recalls over 200,000 cars to fix fuel leak issue

  >>  Reuters

Published: 23 Jan 2019 04:42 PM BdST Updated: 23 Jan 2019 04:42 PM BdST

Volvo Cars, which is owned by China’s Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, is voluntarily recalling about 200,000 cars after it found an engineering issue that could potentially cause fuel leakage in the engine compartment over time.

The group said its probe had identified that some vehicles may have small cracks inside one of the fuel lines in the engine compartment, which along with a pressurized fuel system may over time lead to fuel leakage in the engine compartment.

About 219,000 cars of 11 different models produced in 2015 and 2016 had been affected, the Swedish company said, with the highest number of impacted cars in Sweden, the UK and Germany. The Swedish recall was first reported by daily Aftonbladet.

Volvo sold 503,127 cars in 2015 and 534,332 cars in 2016.

“There are no reports alleging injuries or damages related to this issue. Volvo preventatively recalls the cars to avert any possible future problems,” Volvo said in its statement.

The company’s fortunes have been revived since Geely bought it in 2010 and its popular new premium models now compete with larger rivals Daimler and Volkswagen. It sold a record 642,253 cars in 2018.

However, a prolonged US-China trade war has inflated raw materials costs and resulted in a slowdown in Chinese demand for cars. That has forced Volvo to spend to retool its global factories to limit the negative tariff impact and led it to postpone its plans to go public indefinitely.

This month, Geely Automobile, the main listed unit of the Geely empire which owns Volvo, forecast flat sales this year, as China’s most successful carmaker struggles with slowing economic growth and more cautious consumers.

A Volvo spokesman declined to comment on Wednesday on the cost of the latest recall.

The company made its largest recall ever in 2004, when it called back 460,000 cars to fix wiring in an electronic control module for the cars’ main cooling fan.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

FILE PHOTO: A Volvo logo is seen during an interview with CEO Hakan Samuelsson at the Volvo Cars Showroom in Stockholm, Sweden Jul 5, 2017. TT News Agency/Jonas Ekstromer/via REUTERS

Volvo recalls over 200,000 cars

Ferrari's new Monza SP1 and SP2 cars are seen in this picture released by Ferrari press office during a meeting in Maranello, Italy, September 18, 2018. Picture taken July 29, 2018. Ferrari Press Office/Handout via REUTERS

Ferrari plans new models, SUV

Chief Marketing Officer Merlin Ouboter (L) of Swiss Microlino AG sits in an electric-powered Microlino car as he answers questions of tourists from the United States in Zurich, Switzerland August 16, 2018. Reuters

Swiss brothers ready to refloat bubble car

The BMW logo is seen on a vehicle at the New York Auto Show in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, US, Mar 29, 2018. Reuters

BMW to raise price in China

Toyota building self-driving track

First Sri Lankan car coming next year

A man speaks on his mobile phone as he exits a glass door with the logo of Maruti Suzuki India Limited at a showroom in New Delhi, India, Feb 29, 2016. Reuters

Maruti to switch to electric cars

An exhaust emits fumes as a car is driven through Richmond in London, Britain, Dec 2, 2016. Reuters

London introduces levy on most polluted cars

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.