‘Bangladesh in Frames’ photography exhibition premieres in Mexico’s Queretaro

The Museum of Art in Queretaro, Mexico has welcomed the eight-week-long photography exhibition ‘Bangladesh in Frames’.

The opening of the exhibition on Monday marked the very first cultural endeavour from Bangladesh to grace the Mexican state. The exhibit will remain open until May 12.

The collection of 41 photographs depicting Bangladesh's landscapes, culture, socio-economic activities, and the empowerment of women—elements pivotal to the nation's developmental journey – had previously been on display at the Paseo de Las Culturas Amigas in Mexico City and toured the five campuses of the University of Colima in 2023.