    ‘Bangladesh in Frames’ photography exhibition premieres in Mexico’s Queretaro

    It is the first cultural endeavour from Bangladesh to grace the Mexican state

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 14 March 2024, 05:09 PM
    Updated : 14 March 2024, 05:09 PM

    The Museum of Art in Queretaro, Mexico has welcomed the eight-week-long photography exhibition ‘Bangladesh in Frames’.

    The opening of the exhibition on Monday marked the very first cultural endeavour from Bangladesh to grace the Mexican state. The exhibit will remain open until May 12.

    The collection of 41 photographs depicting Bangladesh's landscapes, culture, socio-economic activities, and the empowerment of women—elements pivotal to the nation's developmental journey – had previously been on display at the Paseo de Las Culturas Amigas in Mexico City and toured the five campuses of the University of Colima in 2023.

    Works by acclaimed photographers like Mustafiz Mamun and Abdul Momin were featured at the exhibition.

    The inauguration ceremony for the exhibit was attended by Museum Director Antonio Arellano Barquet, Coordinator of International Relations and Government Innovation of the State of Queretaro Nury Gonzalez Rivas, and Secretary of Culture Marcela Herbert Pesquera. The ceremony was officiated by Ambassador Abida Islam.

    Director Barquet expressed his sincere gratitude for the collaboration between Queretaro's governmental institutions and the Embassy of Bangladesh in Mexico City, underscoring the significance of such cultural exchanges in nurturing cross-cultural understanding.

    Coordinator of International Relations Gonzales affirmed the commitment of her government in providing support to the embassy in all its endeavours and expressed hopeful anticipation for the future of cultural exchange between Bangladesh and Mexico.

    Secretary of Culture Paskera extended heartfelt gratitude to the ambassador and expressed genuine delight in experiencing the rich culture and way of life of Bangladesh. She expressed aspirations for enhancing bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Mexico.

    Ambassador Islam extended gratitude to the local government of Queretaro and the museum for hosting the exhibition, expressing hope for deeper cultural exchanges in the future.

    Following the inauguration, attendees were treated to a guided tour of the exhibition by Ambassador Islam.

    Guests were also treated to traditional Bangladeshi cuisine.

