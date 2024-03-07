Call Ready: The microphone that amplified Bangabandhu's call for independence in danger of being lost to history

On Mar 7, 1971, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman stepped up to the microphone at Dhaka's Race Course Maidan, now Suhrawardy Udyan, amidst the tension and hopes of a nation on the brink of its fight for independence.
In a rousing speech, the nation's founder proclaimed: “This time, our struggle is for freedom. This time, our struggle is for independence!”
His words, delivered through a Call Ready microphone, ignited a fire in the hearts of millions, culminating in Bangladesh's emergence as an independent nation on the world map through victory over Pakistan in a nine-month bloody war.
Decades later, the microphone, a silent witness to that historic moment, faces oblivion, overshadowed by the lack of preservation efforts.
No one has taken the initiative to preserve it institutionally in independent Bangladesh, said Sagar Ghosh, the son of Call Ready's founder who now serves as a director of the company.
In an act born out of desperation rather than choice, Biswanath Ghosh, Sagar's brother, said the historical mic has been sent to Germany because it "does not get the proper recognition in our country". Preparations are underway to put it up for auction, he added.
Researchers and enthusiasts alike emphasise the need for verification to confirm the authenticity of the microphone and advocate for its preservation through museums.
Jagannath University student Hasan Ali lives near the Call Ready shop in Old Dhaka;s Rishikesh Das Lane. "Every time you pass by the shop, it evokes memories of the March 7 speech. The Call Ready mic, seen in videos and photographs, has been a part of many significant gatherings."
Prof Muntasir Mamun, president of the '1971: Genocide-Torture Archive and Museum' Trust, said that a microphone believed to have been used by Bangabandhu is preserved in the Genocide Museum.
"Many microphones were used back then. That microphone was known as 'bullet'. Since there were many [mics], they may have more. Those need to be verified and preserved."
The Ghosh brothers, however, stand firm in their claim that the original microphones remain with them, casting doubt on the authenticity of the museum's piece.
Sagar asserts that they have never parted with any component of the microphone, leaving them perplexed as to how it appeared in the museum's collection.
"The microphones from our collection have been sent abroad for auction. It has travelled to Germany via Mumbai. A Mumbai-based company is overseeing the auction," said Biswanath.
Amid plans to auction the iconic mic, Biswanath revealed that it made an appearance in Bangabandhu's biopic, 'Mujib: The Making of a Nation'.
"I personally set up the mic for the filming. The filmmakers told us they'd promote Call Ready for 10 seconds in the movie, but that didn't happen. We weren't even given any tickets when the movie released."
BETWEEN LEGACY AND NEGLECT
In the heart of Old Dhaka lies the shop Call Ready, once a beacon of national pride. The shop is alive with activity, its workers immersed in their tasks.
But the business that once amplified the voice of a nation's call for independence now stands as a symbol of forgotten legacy and mounting disgruntlement for the Ghosh brothers.
Sagar Ghosh shared his frustrations, tinged with a sense of abandonment. "Journalists only seek us out as March 7 approaches. I'm tired of this attention that fades as quickly as it comes.
"Despite being featured in various newspapers, we've been left to fend for ourselves. The microphone business has dwindled, yet we are still holding onto the family trade."
Reflecting on the historical artifacts in their possession, he said, "We have the very microphone used by Bangabandhu on March 7, along with other equipment that bore witness to pivotal moments in history. But no organisation has approached us about preserving these pieces. Some have been kept safe, while others have been lost to time."
Asked about the whereabouts of the microphone used during the iconic March 7 speech, Sagar said, "It's not in our store. Left here, it would only face ruin. Should the government or any institution step forward for its preservation, I'm ready to bring it forth."
Echoing his brother's sentiments, Biswanath lamented the lack of recognition and support from the circles they once served closely.
"Our party, the Awami League, has been in power for 15 years. Despite the riches amassed by many, Call Ready's contributions have gone unrecognised. A mere acknowledgment, even a small honorarium for our staff, would've meant acknowledgment of our efforts. But, we've been left in the shadows, never once approached by the administration for assistance in all these years."
Highlighting the changing dynamics that have marginalised traditional service providers like Call Ready, he said, "We no longer get even a fraction of the prime minister's engagements. Nowadays, event management firms manage all the events. When these firms reach out, we render our services at their events. However, the direct connection we once had [with the Awami League] isn't there anymore."
"Is a medal truly really worth much? The party we've been loyal to since 1947 no longer acknowledges us."
Addressing the decline in business, he explained, "The industry is monopolised by a few. A former minister's organisation corners all the contracts. What's left for us? They say they'll provide the sound system, this, that and the other while only seeking 60 microphones from us for Tk 60,000.
"That's not feasible for us. I'd rather shut down the company than accept such undervaluing. Considering our history of serving the prime minister's events, merely being asked to set up 60 mics is disheartening. What more can I say?"
THE QUEST FOR PRESERVATION
The relics of Call Ready, etched deeply in the annals of Bangladesh's struggle for independence, await preservation.
Shahriar Kabir, president of the Ghatak Dalal Nirmul Committee of 1971, emphasises the importance of safeguarding these artifacts for future generations.
"Call Ready's role transcends March 7. It's a testament to our nation's resilience. Should their artifacts be authenticated as genuine, preservation efforts are imperative. It falls upon institutions like the Liberation War Museum, Bangabandhu Memorial Museum, National Museum, and Genocide Museum to take the responsibility of safeguarding these artifacts."
Asked if any initiatives had been taken to preserve Bangabandhu's March 7 microphone, Nazrul Islam Khan, member secretary and curator of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Museum, said, "The matter is currently under the museum's consideration. Adding it into the museum's collection would require the trust's approval or decision. For further details, it would be advisable to speak with the trust directly."
Mashura Hossain, CEO of the museum's Board of Trustees, said, "I need to check if we are already addressing this matter. Nonetheless, if anyone possesses any historical artifact they'd like to donate from their private collection, they should reach out to the trust in writing, and the trust will contact them.
"It is also important to verify the authenticity of historical artifacts, such as the microphones or equipment from that period. They can only be added to the museum's collection following the trust's approval after thorough verification."
Muntasir Mamun underscored the Genocide Museum's commitment to the preservation of such historical artifacts. "Should anyone wish to donate historical items to us, we will honour their contribution by preserving these artifacts in their name. Each item will undergo thorough verification before being included in our museum's collection."
Preliminary discussions about acquiring Call Ready's historic microphone for the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum have been held, according to officials. But they claim the representatives from Call Ready have asked for a significant sum for the microphone.
Additionally, the necessity of authenticating the artifact has led the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum authorities to keep the issue under consideration.
Sagar Ghosh is only willing to hand the microphone over to one person: "I want to give it to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, or a member of Bangabandhu's family. We won't give it to anyone else. Others might see it merely as a business opportunity. Should Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina direct us, we will comply."
CALL READY: A WITNESS TO HISTORY
The year was 1948. Amid the fresh wounds of partition, two brothers from Mathbaria village in Bikrampur, Dayal Ghosh and Haripad Ghosh, embarked on a journey in Old Dhaka's Lakshmibazar that would eventually define their legacy.
They launched a microphone business initially known as 'I am Always Ready, On Call At Your Service,' or ARJA (Arju) Electronics.
However, within a year, the venture was rebranded as 'Call Ready'. Initially, Arju Electronics catered to the lighting and decor needs of social events, with gramophones being a popular rental for weddings.
The shop quickly gained fame, and with it, the demand for microphones surged.
The Ghosh brothers imported microphones from India to meet the growing needs. Yet, the demand far outstripped the supply. Using his technical expertise, Haripad Ghosh began assembling hand mics, procuring essential components and crafting parts with the skilled artisans in his shop.
Following the partition, as political movements in East Pakistan gained momentum, leaders and activists increasingly sought out Arju Light House for microphone rentals.
The demand continued to rise sharply, prompting imports from Taiwan, Japan, and China to keep pace. Haripad Ghosh's ingenuity played a pivotal role, as he combined imported components with locally made parts.
Following the 1952 Language Movement, the demand for microphones for both social and religious gatherings surged, solidifying Call Ready's name as synonymous with reliable mic services.
The ethos behind the name was simple yet profound: "Have the mic ready when people call." The name soon took the abbreviated form, 'Call Ready'.
By 1954, Call Ready's team had expanded to 20 employees, with additional hands brought in as needed. During times of increased workload, Gopal Ghosh and Kanai Ghosh, the younger siblings in the Ghosh family, stepped in to assist.
The microphones supplied by Call Ready became the voice of leadership and change, amplifying speeches during critical moments of Bangladesh's history, including the Language Movement, the United Front elections of 1954, the 6-point movement of 1966, the mass uprising of 1969, and the general elections of 1970.
Apart from Bangabandhu, national icons such as Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy, Sher-e-bangla AK Fazlul Huq, and numerous others have articulated their visions and convictions through Call-Ready's microphones.
The legacy extends internationally, with figures like Nelson Mandela, Indira Gandhi, former US president Bill Clinton, and former Indian president Pranab Mukherjee also lending their voices to audiences via Call Ready microphones.
Bangabandhu used a Call Ready microphone not just for his historic March 7 address, but upon his triumphant return to an independent Bangladesh on Jan 10, 1972, he once again chose Call Ready as his medium of communication.
The tradition was continued by Bangabandhu’s daughter, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who has also spoken through Call Ready’s microphones.