Call Ready: The microphone that amplified Bangabandhu's call for independence in danger of being lost to history

On Mar 7, 1971, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman stepped up to the microphone at Dhaka's Race Course Maidan, now Suhrawardy Udyan, amidst the tension and hopes of a nation on the brink of its fight for independence.

In a rousing speech, the nation's founder proclaimed: “This time, our struggle is for freedom. This time, our struggle is for independence!”

His words, delivered through a Call Ready microphone, ignited a fire in the hearts of millions, culminating in Bangladesh's emergence as an independent nation on the world map through victory over Pakistan in a nine-month bloody war.

Decades later, the microphone, a silent witness to that historic moment, faces oblivion, overshadowed by the lack of preservation efforts.

No one has taken the initiative to preserve it institutionally in independent Bangladesh, said Sagar Ghosh, the son of Call Ready's founder who now serves as a director of the company.

In an act born out of desperation rather than choice, Biswanath Ghosh, Sagar's brother, said the historical mic has been sent to Germany because it "does not get the proper recognition in our country". Preparations are underway to put it up for auction, he added.