Thai version of Bangabandhu’s ‘The Unfinished Memoirs’ launched

The South Asia Study Center of Chulalongkorn University, one of the esteemed educational institutions of Thailand, and the Embassy of Bangladesh in Bangkok co-organised the event, with Radwan Mujib Siddiq, the grandson of Bangabandhu, present as chief guest.

Radwan, the trustee of the Center for Research and Information (CRI), said Bangladesh's founding father worked for the people of the country throughout his life.

It is not possible to know Bangladesh without knowing Bangabandhu, Radwan added.

A special video message from Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen was screened at the event.

Momen remarked that the event was a noteworthy part of the golden jubilee celebration of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Bangabandhu’s message of peace is the main dictum of Bangladesh's foreign policy - 'friendship to all, malice towards none', said the minister.