Thai version of Bangabandhu’s ‘The Unfinished Memoirs’ launched

As part of the celebrations of the golden jubilee of the relations between Bangladesh and Thailand, a Thai university and the Bangladesh embassy in the country jointly launched the Thai version of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s “The Unfinished Memoirs”.
The South Asia Study Center of Chulalongkorn University, one of the esteemed educational institutions of Thailand, and the Embassy of Bangladesh in Bangkok co-organised the event, with Radwan Mujib Siddiq, the grandson of Bangabandhu, present as chief guest.
Radwan, the trustee of the Center for Research and Information (CRI), said Bangladesh's founding father worked for the people of the country throughout his life.
It is not possible to know Bangladesh without knowing Bangabandhu, Radwan added.
A special video message from Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen was screened at the event.
Momen remarked that the event was a noteworthy part of the golden jubilee celebration of diplomatic relations between the two countries.
Bangabandhu’s message of peace is the main dictum of Bangladesh's foreign policy - 'friendship to all, malice towards none', said the minister.
Prof Narin Hiransuthikul, vice president of the university, said in his welcome address that the book is a unique document that not only depicts the history of the birth of a nation but is also written by the man himself who created history and brought freedom to his countrymen.
A documentary based on the life of Bangabandhu was screened at the event.
Jirayudh Sinthuphan, director of the South Asia Study Center of the university, said this translation is not just a literal translation of a book, it is an unprecedented manifestation of Bangabandhu's thoughts, philosophy, feelings and emotions.
The panel discussants highlighted the father of the nation's life, philosophy and his contribution as a great world leader as depicted in the book. They expressed hope that the Thai translation of the book would help Thai readers to get to know Bangabandhu in depth.
Ambassador Mohammed Abdul Hye in his closing remarks hoped that this translation will make a special contribution to conveying Bangabandhu's political ideology, and his philosophy of life to the Thai readers.