Poetry is a primal part of our humanity

The following article was written to mark World Poetry Day on Mar 21, 2024.

There’s something primal about poetry.

It’s intertwined with our deepest roots, from nursery rhymes to artistic expression, to the way we see the world. I think I fell in love with poetry before I could even comprehend it.

Of course, as a child, you start with little rhymes like the ABCs. But these rhymes, with their simple rhythms and melodies, stick to our brains like glue.

I had a hard time with my studies growing up. I struggled to learn the fundamentals of different languages and memorising the odd whimsies of spelling. The one part that came easily to me was poetry. I remember tensing up when preparing for other subjects, but when I was called to recite a poem, it was a relief. I mean, Humpty Dumpty was pretty easy for most people at that age.

That’s where it started. I would learn things by finding their melody. I would search through lines to find their rhythm and beat. And once I could follow the music, the rest came naturally.