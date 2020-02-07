bdnews24 publishing limited offers 25pc discount at book fair
Dhaka University Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Feb 2020 04:35 AM BdST Updated: 07 Feb 2020 04:35 AM BdST
The bdnews24 publishing limited or bpl has offered a 25 percent discount on all its publications at the Amar Ekushey Book Fair.
Customers will also enjoy a 10 percent cash back if they pay via bKash, according to a spokesperson for the publisher.
It has brought five books for children to its stall No. 589 at the Suhrawardy Udyan portion of the fair until the fifth day of the fair on Thursday.
More new books will arrive in a few days, bpl Sales Representative Syeda Noorun Nazia said before adding that all its publications are available at the fair.
The five children’s books include “Ghang Ar Miao” and “Khuki JabeMegher Bari” by BM Barkatullah, and “Holde Kutum Pakhi Ar Lal Gubre Poka” by Anandamayee Majumdar.
The two other books are Bangla adaptations by Mazhar Sircar – “Buri Dhaimar Kapor Selai” from Virginia Woolf’s story and “Jadur Gachh” from Pedro Pablo Sacristan’s works.
The five books are priced at Tk 170 each, excluding the discounts.
Other books expected to arrive soon include “Tikur Abishkar” by Farzana Tonny, “Jonak Snane Jyoti” by Tonmoy Imran, “Bigyansadhok Dui Bondhu” by Ali Nayeem, “Ma-Belar Diary”, “Otopor Sharia Ki Bole” by Hasan Mahmud, and “Samprodaikota O Dhormoniropekkhota (Corrected Reprint)” by Anisuzzaman, Nazia said.
The catalogue of bpl’s books is available on its website http://bpl.bdnews24.com/
The readers were visiting the book fair stall also for the popular books published earlier, according to Nazia.
But the book-lovers are yet to crowd the month-long fair in huge numbers, she said and added that more visitors are expected on Friday as it will be the first holiday since the opening.
Imran Hossain, a Dhaka University student, was browsing the books at the bpl stall on Thursday afternoon.
“I couldn’t collect the book last year. I will take it by the end of the fair this time,” he said.
Established in 2015, bpl has published more than 50 books.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- bdnews24 publishing limited offers 25pc discount at book fair
- Blind Bulgarian artist finds a way to keep painting
- Bangla Academy names 10 winners of 2019 literature awards
- Writing about the border crisis, hoping to break down walls
- Breaking down walls, Iranian women fight home-built patriarchy
- For this choreographer, the traditional is contemporary
- Shakespeare's First Folio to be sold at auction in New York in April
- One of India’s most original and controversial novelists returns with a powerful parable
- Banana splits: Spoiled by its own success, the $120,000 fruit is gone
- A $120,000 banana is peeled from an art exhibition and eaten
Most Read
- US Senate acquits Trump, ending historic trial
- Body of 6-year-old girl retrieved from Dhaka canal
- WHO probes Singapore meet linked to spread of coronavirus
- Don’t get misled, panicked by coronavirus rumours on social media: IEDCR director
- Myth busters: WHO issues advice for public on novel coronavirus
- Bangladesh, Italy agree to strengthen cooperation as Hasina meets Conte in Rome
- Joy century fires Bangladesh to their first U19 World Cup final with win over New Zealand
- Three businessmen from S Korea, Malaysia contract coronavirus after Singapore conference
- Singer Mita Haque among 20 individuals to be honoured with Ekushey Padak
- Foreign workers in Bangladesh dodge Tk 120bn in annual taxes: TIB