bdnews24 publishing limited offers 25pc discount at book fair

Customers will also enjoy a 10 percent cash back if they pay via bKash, according to a spokesperson for the publisher.

It has brought five books for children to its stall No. 589 at the Suhrawardy Udyan portion of the fair until the fifth day of the fair on Thursday.

More new books will arrive in a few days, bpl Sales Representative Syeda Noorun Nazia said before adding that all its publications are available at the fair.

The five children’s books include “Ghang Ar Miao” and “Khuki JabeMegher Bari” by BM Barkatullah, and “Holde Kutum Pakhi Ar Lal Gubre Poka” by Anandamayee Majumdar.

The two other books are Bangla adaptations by Mazhar Sircar – “Buri Dhaimar Kapor Selai” from Virginia Woolf’s story and “Jadur Gachh” from Pedro Pablo Sacristan’s works.

The five books are priced at Tk 170 each, excluding the discounts.

Other books expected to arrive soon include “Tikur Abishkar” by Farzana Tonny, “Jonak Snane Jyoti” by Tonmoy Imran, “Bigyansadhok Dui Bondhu” by Ali Nayeem, “Ma-Belar Diary”, “Otopor Sharia Ki Bole” by Hasan Mahmud, and “Samprodaikota O Dhormoniropekkhota (Corrected Reprint)” by Anisuzzaman, Nazia said.

The catalogue of bpl’s books is available on its website http://bpl.bdnews24.com/

The readers were visiting the book fair stall also for the popular books published earlier, according to Nazia.

But the book-lovers are yet to crowd the month-long fair in huge numbers, she said and added that more visitors are expected on Friday as it will be the first holiday since the opening.

Imran Hossain, a Dhaka University student, was browsing the books at the bpl stall on Thursday afternoon.

He said he came to see “Kathae-Addae Mashrafe”, a collection of Bangladesh cricket team captain Mashrafe bin Mortaza’s interviews with bdnews24.com’s Chief Cricket Correspondent Ariful Islam Roney.

“I couldn’t collect the book last year. I will take it by the end of the fair this time,” he said.

Established in 2015, bpl has published more than 50 books.