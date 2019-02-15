Archaeologists in Pompeii find fresco of narcissus in ‘extraordinary’ condition
Alan Yuhas, The New York Times
Published: 15 Feb 2019 12:25 PM BdST Updated: 15 Feb 2019 12:25 PM BdST
Time robbed Narcissus of his good looks, but through a volcanic blast, almost 2,000 years and many tons of ash, his beloved — his own reflection — has gazed unwaveringly back.
On Thursday, the mythological figure of Narcissus re-emerged to the public from his perch on a wall in Pompeii, where archaeologists announced they had uncovered a remarkably well-preserved fresco depicting his story: The hunter who fell in love with his reflection in a pool.
The fresco was unearthed in a home where, last November, archaeologists excavated a bedroom fresco of Greek mythology, the rape of Leda by the god Zeus in the form of a swan. Both works survived the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in AD 79, which buried the Roman city of Pompeii in fire, pumice and ash.
Alfonsina Russo, the director of the excavation, said in a statement that “the beauty of these rooms” had caused the archaeologists to change their plans and work on the room and its surroundings. In the process, she said, they found the new fresco in the atrium, a part of the house where wealthy Romans would have conducted business.
The fresco probably dated to “the last years of the colony,” Massimo Osanna, the site’s director general, said, citing the “extraordinary preservation” of the image’s colours.
In the fresco, Narcissus reclines by a pool, his face damaged but looking downward toward the water, where his greenish reflection stares back. A winged figure who may be Eros, the Greek god of love, stands nearby, as does a dog — tugging in vain at Narcissus’ garment, unable to pull him away.
Osanna said that the decorations around the room were “pervaded by the theme of the joy of living, of beauty and of vanity.” Other mythological figures, like cupids, maenads and satyrs, also appeared in the public part of the house “as though part of a Dionysian retinue,” he said, referring to the Greek god of wine and revelry.
In the atrium where the Narcissus fresco stands, the archaeologists also found the trace of stairs leading to an upper floor and the remains of glass containers, a bronze funnel and eight amphorae, the ancient vessels for olive oil, wine or other goods. Russo said the team hopes to open “at least part” of the home to the public.
The opulence of the home suggested it was “a grand residence with a wealthy owner,” said Sophie Hay, an archaeologist at the University of Cambridge who has studied Pompeii and was not part of the excavation.
Around the beginning of the millennium, Hay said, Greek myths were made popular by the poet Ovid. “In Pompeii it became fashionable to depict the myths in frescoes,” she said.
In Ovid’s telling of Narcissus, he is a preternaturally handsome young man who is predicted to live a long life so long as he never catches sight of himself. A nymph named Echo falls in love with him — and Narcissus rejects her. She retreats to a cave, eventually fading to only a voice.
Narcissus’ rejection of Echo and other suitors angers the goddess Nemesis, who arranges it so that he spots his own reflection in a pool. He, too, falls hopelessly in love, unable to touch his mirror image in the water, and like Echo he wastes away. Only Narcissus appears in the newly found fresco.
The excavations are in a part of Pompeii at the edge of the site and vulnerable to collapse, which threatens the archaeological artifacts below, Hay said. The unearthed fresco follows several other recent finds at Pompeii, including a horse covered in pumice and ash, an elaborate shrine embedded in a wall, and the skeleton of a man who seemed to have been crushed by a flying boulder, but probably was not.
© 2019 New York Times News Service
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Archaeologists in Pompeii find fresco of narcissus in ‘extraordinary’ condition
- MoMA to close, then open doors to more expansive view of art
- Frida Kahlo was a painter, a brand builder, a survivor. And so much more
- Book written by detainee via WhatsApp wins top literary prize
- In ‘The End of Loneliness,’ a German-Swiss novelist confronts death and loss
- Tintin marks 90th birthday with colonial controversy
- Amos Oz, Israeli author and peace advocate, dies at 79
- Iran commemorates poet Hafez Shirazi on ‘Shab-e-Yalda’ in Dhaka
- Meng Lang, poet who promoted dissident writers, dies at 57
- Lothar Baumgarten dies at 74, artist explored collision of cultures
Most Read
- At least five killed in Khulna truck-car collision
- Death, sufferings as Suhrawardy Hospital in Dhaka begins to burn
- Daily Star’s Mahfuz Anam ‘protests’ and bdnews24.com responds
- Hasina hints at retirement after end of term to promote young leaders
- Family of Iqbal, murdered in South Africa, in deep sorrow
- Myanmar claims part of Bangladesh on its map again, ambassador summoned
- British teen who joined IS now wants to come home
- Kashmir car bomb kills 44; India demands Pakistan act against militants
- DMP issues guideline to control traffic for Bishaw Ijtema
- Remove electricity poles from roads, highways within 60 days: HC