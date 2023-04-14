Food security drives China to cut soymeal use in animal feed

China's agriculture ministry issued a three-year action plan on Friday to reduce soymeal use in animal feed as it continues to try to reduce its heavy reliance on soybean imports.

The new plan proposes that soymeal ratios in animal feed should be reduced to under 13% by 2025, down from 14.5% in 2022.

Authorities in the world's top soybean importer already issued guidelines in 2021 to its animal feed industry recommending lower soymeal ratios.

The new plan would "guide the feed industry to reduce the amount of soybean meal, promote the saving and consumption reduction of feed grains, and contribute to ensuring the stable and safe supply of grain and important agricultural products", said the document published by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.