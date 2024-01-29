Cold snap helps India's wheat crop but warm weather forecasts pose risk

A long cold spell helped wheat during its vegetative growth, but a rise in temperatures, expected in the next few days, could impact the crop during the crucial grain formation stage.

"Because of cold weather we're expecting a little better yield than normal 3.5 tons per hectare, and that's why we'll easily achieve the production of the target of 114 million metric tons," Gyanendra Singh, the director of the state-run Directorate Of Wheat Research, told Reuters.

After a slow start to the planting, a run of cold weather has helped the crop, but weather conditions need to remain favourable until early April, growers said.

"Lower temperatures have raised our hopes, but we're keeping our fingers crossed," said Ravindra Kajal from Haryana state in the north. "The wheat crop suffered because of a sudden rise in temperatures in February and March in the last two years."

Although India's fertile plains have seen a chilly winter, a lack of snowfall in the mountainous regions has raised concerns of a sudden, abrupt rise in temperatures.