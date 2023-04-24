Retailers to tackle sustainability at key conference

Global fashion retailers gathering in Barcelona this week will discuss how they respond to pressure from regulators and consumers to move to more sustainable models while reversing declining sales in Europe.

They will discuss the challenges facing their businesses as inflation causes consumers in Europe and elsewhere to reduce spending. Tougher European regulations will also feature.

The European Commission is drawing up new rules on textile waste that will make companies responsible for managing the waste their products create.

"There is pressure building up from regulators on the fast fashion model which is premised on high volumes and affordable prices," said Valerie Boiten, senior policy officer at the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, a non-governmental organisation that works with H&M, Inditex, Mango, Primark, and Zalando.