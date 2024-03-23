Valentino designer Piccioli leaves after 25 years at the company

Valentino creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli is leaving the Italian fashion house, the latest in a series of high profile designer changes in the industry.

The label on Friday said it had agreed with Piccioli to end their collaboration, adding that a new "creative organisation" would be announced soon.

The flurry of recent design changes come as the luxury industry adjusts to lower growth following a post-pandemic spending frenzy. Barclays projects industry sales to rise around 5% this year, down from nearly 9% last year as younger consumers rein in purchases amid rising costs.

Known for dramatic, haute couture designs that are popular with the red carpet set, including singer Zendaya, Piccioli started working at Valentino in 1999 and took on the role of sole creative director in 2016.

"His contribution over the past 25 years will leave an indelible mark," Valentino's chairman Rachid Mohamed Rachid said.