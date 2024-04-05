US asks Israel for immediate ceasefire, threatens policy 'changes'

The United States issued its strongest public rebuke toward Israel on Thursday since the start of the Gaza war, conditioning support for Israel's offensive on concrete Israeli steps to address the safety of aid workers and Palestinian civilians.

US President Joe Biden, a staunch supporter of the offensive until now, called for an immediate ceasefire in a call with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following an Israeli attack on a World Central Kitchen charity convoy this week that killed seven food aid workers.

The White House said Biden "made clear the need for Israel to announce and implement a series of specific, concrete, and measurable steps to address civilian harm, humanitarian suffering, and the safety of aid workers."

Biden "made clear that US policy with respect to Gaza will be determined by our assessment of Israel’s immediate action on these steps," the White House said in a statement.