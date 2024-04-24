US seeks 36 months' jail for Binance founder Zhao

Changpeng Zhao, the founder of Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, should serve 36 months in prison after pleading guilty to violating laws against money laundering, US prosecutors said in a court filing on Tuesday.

Zhao, who is expected to be sentenced on April 30 in Seattle, stepped down as Binance's chief last November, when he and the exchange admitted to the violations, and the firm agreed to a penalty of $4.32 billion.