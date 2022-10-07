Biden overhauls US policy on marijuana, pardons prior federal offenses

President Joe Biden on Thursday took executive action to change US policy on marijuana, pardoning all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession.

"There are thousands of people who have prior federal convictions for marijuana possession, who may be denied employment, housing, or educational opportunities as a result," Biden said in a statement. "My action will help relieve the collateral consequences arising from these convictions."

Biden's actions fulfill a campaign promise and are likely to please members in his left-leaning political base ahead of the November midterm elections in which Biden's fellow Democrats are defending their control of the House of Representatives and the Senate.