Palestinian media says at least 50 killed in Israeli air strike in north Gaza

The official Palestinian news agency said at least 50 people were killed on Monday in an Israeli air strike that hit two schools sheltering displaced people in the north of the Gaza Strip.

The reported attack took place as Israeli bombs also rained down on southern areas of the enclave and Israeli troops and tanks pressed a ground campaign against Hamas militants in that sector.

The strike hit the Daraj neighbourhood in Gaza City, the WAFA agency said. It was not immediately possible to verify the report independently, and a spokesperson for the Israeli army said it was looking into the report.

It came as Gaza's health ministry said that at least 15,899 Palestinians, 70 percent of them women or under 18s, have now been killed in Israeli air and artillery strikes on the enclave since Oct 7. Thousands more are missing and feared buried in rubble.

Earlier on Monday, Israel ordered Palestinians to leave parts of Gaza's main southern city, Khan Younis. But residents said that areas which they had been told to go to were also coming under fire.