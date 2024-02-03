US launches retaliatory strikes in Iraq, Syria; nearly 40 reported killed

Despite the strikes, the Pentagon has said it does not want war with Iran and does not believe Tehran wants war either, even as Republican pressure has increased on the Biden to deal a blow directly.

Iran, a backer of Hamas, has sought to stay out of the regional conflict itself even as it supports groups that have entered the fray from Lebanon, Yemen, Iraq and Syria - the so-called "Axis of Resistance" that is hostile to Israeli and US interests.

'WE DO NOT SEEK CONFLICT'

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said after the strikes that Biden had directed additional action against the IRGC and those linked to it. "This is the start of our response," Austin said.

"We do not seek conflict in the Middle East or anywhere else, but the president and I will not tolerate attacks on American forces," Austin said.

An Iraqi government statement said the areas bombed by US aircraft included places where Iraqi security forces are stationed near civilian locations. It said 23 people had been wounded in addition to the 16 killed.

The White House said the United States had informed Iraq ahead of strikes. Baghdad later accused the United States of deception, saying a US claim of coordination with the Iraqi authorities was "unfounded".

The Syrian foreign ministry said the United States was fuelling conflict in the region in a "very dangerous way".

On Friday, Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi said his country will not start a war, but it will "respond strongly" to anyone who bullies it.

Hamas condemned the US strikes and said Washington was pouring "oil on the fire".

Britain called the United States its "steadfast" ally and said it supports Washington's right to respond to attacks.

Polish Foreign Minister Radek Sikorski, arriving for an EU meeting in Brussels, said the US strikes were the result of Iranian proxies "playing with fire".