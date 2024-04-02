Biden administration weighing $18 billion in arms transfers to Israel, sources say

PLANES, MUNITIONS AND SUPPORT

The Israel package includes 50 F-15 aircraft, and support services, training, maintenance, sustainment and many years of contractor support during the jets' lifecycle, which could typically go for up to two decades, sources said.

One source said the Biden administration had expressed support to Israel for its F-15 request.

Washington has publicly expressed concern about Israel's anticipated military offensive in Rafah, the southernmost city of the Gaza Strip where many Palestinians have taken shelter after being displaced due to Israel's Gaza assault.

Israel launched an offensive in Gaza after Palestinian Hamas militants rampaged through southern Israeli communities on Oct 7, killing 1,200 people and abducting 253 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

Washington gives $3.8 billion in annual military assistance to its longtime ally Israel, and the administration has so far resisted calls to condition any arms transfers even though senior US officials have criticised Israel over the high civilian death toll.

This sale is separate from the $14 billion in aid for Israel that Biden has asked Congress to approve as part of a sweeping $95 billion national security supplemental spending package that also includes aid for Ukraine and Taiwan.

The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Gallant discussed Israel's weapons needs during a visit to Washington last week. He told reporters he had stressed with senior US officials the importance of maintaining Israel’s qualitative military edge in the region, including its air capabilities.

The Israeli embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Boeing did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Politico and CNN reported earlier on Monday that the administration was considering the sale.