How Boeing's leadership was 'fired' by its own customers

"There’s a point at which you cannot pretend that everything is fine. And I think this has been the call to action that you probably heard from the airline community.”

Boeing said it had nothing to add to comments from Calhoun, who told employees on Monday that he had been considering stepping down as CEO for some time. He added that the company would "fix what isn't working, and we are going to get our company back on the track towards recovery and stability."

The Jan. 5 incident plunged Boeing into a new crisis five years after the second of two fatal crashes grounded the MAX.

Regulators began curbing Boeing's already lagging production. Airlines strained to adapt their schedules to the ongoing delays that meant fewer planes available for delivery.

Boeing struggled to convince customers it would be able to overcome the heavy scrutiny, particularly following safety board reports that focused on weaknesses in the production chain.

The catalyzing moment was last week, when CEOs of major US MAX customers Southwest LUV.N, United UAL.O, Alaska and American demanded to meet the board to express frustration at a lack of progress, sources said. Boeing Chairman Larry Kellner offered to set up bilateral meetings instead.