    বাংলা

    Death toll of avalanche rose to 20 in Tibet

    Eight others are still missing after the avalanche in the city of Nyingchi in Tibet, state media reports

    Reuters
    Published : 20 Jan 2023, 09:33 AM
    Updated : 20 Jan 2023, 09:33 AM

    Twenty people were killed, eight were still missing after an avalanche in the city Nyingchi in Tibet, state media reported on Friday.

    Fifty-three survivors were found, five of whom were seriously injured, Global Times reported, citing a local government official in the western Chinese region.

    The avalanche occurred on a section of road between Pai village in Mainling county and the exit of the Doxong La tunnel in Medog county at around 8 pm (1200 GMT) on Tuesday, with people and vehicles stranded.

    The region had dispatched 696 professional rescue workers as of 14.05 pm today, and the rescue work is still ongoing, CCTV reported.

    RELATED STORIES
    US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin meets with Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada at the Pentagon in Washington, US, Jan 12, 2023.  REUTERS
    US calls for countries to 'dig deeper' on Ukraine
    The country’s Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin makes the call at the start of a meeting of dozens of defence ministers at an air base in Germany
    ‘I became a big victim of medical crime,’ says Taslima Nasreen after surgery in India
    'I became a big victim of medical crime’: Taslima Nasreen
    The writer accused her doctor of scaring her into getting hip replacement surgery even though she did not need it
    Spanish army tank Leopard 2 of NATO enhanced Forward Presence battle group fires during the final phase of the Silver Arrow 2022 military drill on Adazi military training grounds, Latvia Sept 29, 2022.
    Ukraine expects decisions on tanks at Western defence leaders' meeting
    US announces new military assistance for Ukraine valued at up to $2.5 billion, including hundreds of armoured vehicles and support for Ukraine's air defence
    US Bradley Fighting Vehicles that will be deployed in Latvia for NATO's Operation Atlantic Resolve wait for an unload in Garkalne, Latvia February 8, 2017.
    US to send hundreds of armored vehicles, rockets to Ukraine
    The package includes 59 Bradley Fighting Vehicles, 90 Stryker Armored Personnel Carriers, 53 mine-resistant ambush protected vehicles and 350 high mobility multipurpose wheeled vehicles

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher