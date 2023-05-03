Russia accuses Ukraine of attempt to kill Putin with drones

A senior aide to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, Mykhailo Podolyak, said Kyiv had nothing to do with the reported incident, which he said could be used by the Kremlin to justify a new attack on Ukraine.

"Two unmanned aerial vehicles were aimed at the Kremlin. As a result of timely actions taken by the military and special services with the use of radar warfare systems, the devices were put out of action," the Kremlin said in a statement.

"We regard these actions as a planned terrorist act and an attempt on the president's life, carried out on the eve of Victory Day, the May 9 Parade, at which the presence of foreign guests is also planned," it said.