Eyeing China, Biden and allies unveil nuclear-powered submarine plan for Australia

China has condemned AUKUS as an illegal act of nuclear proliferation. The plan "constitutes serious nuclear proliferation risks, undermines international non-proliferation system, fuels arms races, and hurts peace and stability," China's permanent mission to the United Nations said in a tweet after the announcement.

Asked if he was worried China would see the AUKUS submarine deal as aggression, Biden replied "no." He said he expected to speak to Chinese leader Xi Jinping soon, but would not say when.

US national security adviser Jake Sullivan pointed on Friday to Beijing's own military buildup, including nuclear-powered submarines, saying: "We have communicated with them about AUKUS and sought more information from them about their intentions."

Australia offered China a briefing on the submarine deal, Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles said.

In launching the partnership, Australia also upset France by abruptly cancelling a deal to buy French conventional submarines.

The agreement will see US and British submarines deployed in Western Australia as soon as 2027 to help train Australian crews and bolster deterrence. US officials said this would involve four US submarines and one British in a few years.

This first phase of the plan is already underway with the US Virginia-class nuclear-powered attack submarine Asheville visiting Perth in Western Australia, officials said.

BIG QUESTIONS AND HUGE INVESTMENT

The US assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs, Daniel Kritenbrink, said in a media briefing on Tuesday that the US had informed its partners in South East Asia about the AUKUS plan, including in Indonesia and Malaysia, last week "to explain clearly what AUKUS is and what AUKUS is not".

A senior US official said AUKUS reflected mounting Indo-Pacific threats, not just from China towards self-ruled Taiwan and in the contested South China Sea, but also from Russia, which has conducted joint exercises with China, and North Korea as well.

Big questions remain about AUKUS, not least over strict US curbs on the extensive technology sharing needed for the project and about how long it will take to deliver the submarines, even as the perceived threat posed by China mounts.

In a reflection of stretched US production capacity, a second senior US official said it was "very likely" one or two of the Virginia-class submarines sold to Australia would be vessels that had been in US service, something that would require congressional approval.

Analysts said that given China's growing power and threats to reunify with Taiwan by force if necessary, it was vital to advance the second stage of AUKUS, which involves hypersonics and other weaponry that can be deployed more quickly.

British and Australian officials said this month work was still needed to break down bureaucratic barriers to technology sharing and Monday's announcement did not cover this second stage.