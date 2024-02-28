No change in Indo-Pacific stance under Trump presidency, says Philippine envoy

The United States' Indo-Pacific strategy will unlikely change should Donald Trump win in the presidential race, the Philippines' longtime ambassador to Washington said on Wednesday.

Jose Manuel Romualdez in a speech said he was in touch with one of Trump's close advisers who indicated to him the continuation of its current stance in the region.

The Philippines will not let up in asserting its maritime claims, Romualdez said, as tensions in the South China Sea continue to simmer, with Beijing vehemently opposed to what it considers incursions by Philippine vessels into what it considers its waters.

The "aggression" we are now facing is very real, Romualdez said, adding the Philippines hopes China will see the value of continuing economic activity between them while trying to peacefully resolve their issues.

In an interview last week with Reuters, Romualdez, a cousin of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, said the Philippines was closely watching the US presidential race but would view any change in leadership as an opportunity to renew the strengthening alliance between the two countries.