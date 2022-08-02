Taiwan visit caps Nancy Pelosi's long history of confronting Beijing

More than 30 years ago, US Representative Nancy Pelosi angered China's government by showing up in Tiananmen Square and unfurling a banner honoring dissidents killed in the 1989 protests.

On Tuesday, as speaker of the House of Representatives, Pelosi disregarded China's fiery warnings and landed in Taiwan to support its government and meet with human rights activists.

Pelosi's trip to Taiwan capped her decades as a leading US critic of the Beijing government, especially on rights issues, and underscores the long history of the US Congress taking a harder line than the White House in dealings with Beijing.

Second in line for the presidency after Vice President Kamala Harris, Pelosi became the most senior US politician to travel to Taiwan since then-Speaker Newt Gingrich in 1997. She led a delegation of six other House members.

In 1991, two years after China's bloody crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrations, Pelosi and two other US lawmakers unfurled a banner in Tiananmen reading, "To those who died for democracy in China."

Police closed in, forcing them to leave the square.