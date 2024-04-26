'Uncommitted' organisers will join campus protesters in Michigan over Gaza

Organisers behind the "uncommitted" political movement against President Joe Biden's staunch support for Israel's war against Hamas will travel to the University of Michigan's campus on Thursday to join students protesting the war.

Student protests in the US over the war in Gaza have intensified and expanded over the past week after police first arrested students at Columbia, with so-called Gaza solidarity encampments established at colleges, including Yale, and New York University. Police have been called in to several campuses to arrest hundreds of student demonstrators.

Uncommitted organisers will travel to the University of Michigan's Ann Arbor campus, they told Reuters, bringing together a political movement that's disrupted Biden events and amassed hundreds of thousands of votes in Democratic primaries and a student movement that's drawn students and faculty of various backgrounds.

Biden won Michigan by less than a 3% margin in 2020.

Democrats have become increasingly uneasy over the US support for Israel as the death toll and destruction climb in Gaza. A growing revolt inside the Democratic base signifies the challenge Biden faces in bringing together the coalition he needs to defeat Republican frontrunner and former President Donald Trump.