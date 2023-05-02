Russia may use civilians, journalists to spy on Denmark: Danish intelligence

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has intensified Moscow's need for intelligence gathering in NATO countries, the Danish Security and Intelligence Service (PET) said in a report on Tuesday.

Controlling the entrance to the Baltic Sea, Denmark would play an important strategic role in a potential military conflict with Russia as a transit point for NATO reinforcements, making the NATO-member a particular focus for Russia, PET said.

Russia's embassy in Copenhagen did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Reuters.