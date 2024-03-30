Tajikistan says migrants fleeing Russia after concert hall attack

Four of the suspected gunmen are Tajik citizens and were arrested along with seven other suspects, some of whom also come from the ex-Soviet Central Asian nation.

"We receive a lot of calls. These are most likely not complaints about harassment, but fear of our citizens, panic, many want to leave. We are now monitoring the situation, we have more people coming (to Tajikistan) than leaving," Shakhnoza Nodiri, deputy head of the ministry, was quoted by Russian state news agency TASS as saying.

Tajikistan detained nine people this week suspected of having links to the mass shooting and also to the militant Islamist State group that claimed responsibility, a Tajik security source told Reuters.