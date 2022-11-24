Malaysia's Anwar appointed prime minister, ending decades-long wait

Malaysia's king appointed long-time opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim as prime minister on Thursday and he will be sworn in at 5 pm (0900 GMT), ending five days of unprecedented post-election crisis after inconclusive polls.

Anwar's appointment caps a three-decade long political journey from a protege of veteran leader Mahathir Mohamad to a protest leader, to a prisoner convicted of sodomy, to opposition leader and, finally, prime minister.

Markets surged upon the end of the political deadlock. The ringgit currency posted its best day in two weeks and equities rose 3%.

A general election on Saturday ended in an unprecedented hung parliament with neither of two main alliances, one led by Anwar and the other by ex-premier Muhyiddin Yassin, immediately able to secure enough seats in parliament to form a government.

The 75-year-old Anwar has time and again been denied the premiership despite getting within striking distance over the years: he was deputy prime minister in the 1990s and the official prime minister-in-waiting in 2018.