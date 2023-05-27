    বাংলা

    Man who opened Asiana plane door in mid-air tells police he was ‘uncomfortable’

    The man, in his thirties, tells police that he opened the door because he ‘wanted to get off the plane quickly’, Yonhap reports

    Reuters
    Published : 27 May 2023, 06:24 AM
    Updated : 27 May 2023, 06:24 AM

    A passenger on an Asiana Airlines flight told police he opened a door on the plane minutes before it landed in Daegu, South Korea, on Friday because he was "uncomfortable", Yonhap News Agency reported.

    The man, in his thirties, told police that he opened the door because he "wanted to get off the plane quickly", Yonhap said, citing the Daegu Dongbu Police Station. He also told police he was stressed after losing his job recently.

    Reuters could not immediately reach police at the station.

    The man opened the door when the plane was about 700 feet (213m) above the ground, causing panic onboard.

    Nine passengers were sent to the hospital with breathing issues. All were dismissed from the hospital after about two hours, a fire department official said.

    Police plan to arrest the detained man after investigations conclude, Yonhap said.

    Jin Seong-hyun, a former Korean Air cabin safety official, said that as far has he knew, this case was unprecedented, but that passengers have opened emergency exits without authorisation while the plane is on the ground.

    A South Korean transport ministry official said yesterday that it was possible to open emergency exits at or near ground level because the pressures inside and outside the cabin were similar.

    RELATED STORIES
    Asiana Airlines' Airbus A321 plane, of which a passenger opened a door on a flight shortly before the aircraft landed, is pictured at an airport in Daegu, South Korea May 26, 2023.
    S Korea detains passenger after Asiana plane door opened mid-air
    The man opened a door of the aircraft minutes before it was due to land in the city of Daegu, officials said
    Keep kitchen door and windows open for 15 minutes before igniting stove: Titas
    Titas’s advice to avoid kitchen fire 
    The state gas distributor urges customers to use stoves without fear and call their helpline at 16496 for any help
    Representational image. REUTERS
    S Korea cancels 3rd launch of homegrown rocket due to technical problems
    Media reports said the launch would be rescheduled for later this week
    US and North Korean national flags are seen at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore June 12, 2018.
    US issues fresh N Korea sanctions on 'illicit' IT workforce
    N Korea oversees thousands of IT workers around the world, primarily located in China and Russia

    Opinion

    Henry Kissinger at 100: controversial policymaker and brilliant scholar
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps
    Is race swapping actually representation?
    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan