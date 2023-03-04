Indonesian officials call for audit after Pertamina fire kills 13

Indonesian officials called for an investigation and an audit of state energy company Pertamina's facilities after a fire at its storage facility killed 13.

The fire, which started at around 8 pm (0100 GMT) on Friday from a fuel pipe at Pertamina's Plumpang fuel storage depot in capital Jakarta, quickly spread to nearby houses and sent residents in the densely populated area into panic.

Authorities initially put the death toll at 17 but revised it later to 13. Dozens were injured and hundreds were evacuated.