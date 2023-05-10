Myanmar shadow govt welcomes ASEAN peace talks but distrusts junta

Myanmar's shadow government welcomes efforts by ASEAN chair Indonesia to kickstart peace talks in the strife-torn Southeast Asian nation but is deeply distrustful of the junta that took power in a 2021 coup, a spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) holding a summit in Indonesia have called for an immediate end to hostilities in military-ruled Myanmar, pushing for urgent dialogue and aid delivery.

"The biggest obstacle to peace talks is the military junta," said Kyaw Zaw, a spokesperson for Myanmar's shadow administration, known as the National Unity Government.