    বাংলা

    Myanmar junta hits back at ASEAN after being barred from meetings

    The country’s military leadership accuses the group of Southeast Asian countries of caving to ‘external pressure’ for excluding its generals from regional gatherings

    Reuters
    Published : 17 August 2022, 09:34 AM
    Updated : 17 August 2022, 09:34 AM

    Myanmar's military leadership on Wednesday lashed out at the ASEAN grouping of Southeast Asian countries for excluding its generals from regional gatherings, accusing it of caving to "external pressure".

    Members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations have heaped condemnation on Myanmar's junta, which they say has failed to make concrete progress on a peace plan agreed with the 10-nation bloc last year, including engaging with opponents and a cessation of hostilities.

    Myanmar's military seized power from an elected government in a coup last year, and has since then crushed dissent with lethal force. Most recently, the junta has been criticised for executing political activists and imprisoning Aung San Suu Kyi, the symbol of Myanmar's opposition and democracy movement.

    ASEAN has barred Myanmar's generals from attending regional meetings, and some members said last month it would be forced to rethink the way forward unless the junta demonstrates progress on the peace plan.

    The junta has declined offers to send non-political representatives instead to ASEAN meetings.

    "If a seat representing a country is vacant, then it should not be labelled an ASEAN summit," junta spokesperson Zaw Min Tun said at a routine news conference on Wednesday, adding that Myanmar was working on implementing the peace plan.

    "What they want is for us to meet and talk with the terrorists," he said, using the junta's label for pro-democracy movements that have taken up arms against the military.

    He said ASEAN was violating its own policy of non-interference in a country's sovereign affairs while facing "external pressure", but did not elaborate.

    The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Cambodia, which is currently chairing ASEAN, did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

    Several western countries including the United States and Britain have imposed sanctions on Myanmar's junta over the coup.

    RELATED STORIES
    UN special envoy to visit Myanmar amid 'deteriorating situation'
    UN special envoy to visit Myanmar
    The rare visit comes amid domestic political turmoil and fraying ties between Myanmar and its Southeast Asian neighbour
    Tropical depression Mulan triggers flash floods at Thai-Myanmar border towns
    Mulan triggers flood at Thai-Myanmar border towns
    The flood water, which had mostly receded on Sunday, inundated more than 2,000 households amid the tropical depression
    Indonesians must prepare for a potential fuel price hike, minister says
    Indonesians must prepare for fuel price hike: minister
    The government is looking to control the country’s ballooning energy subsidies amid high global oil prices, a cabinet minister says
    Indonesia asks Pertamina to limit subsidised fuel sales
    Indonesia limits subsidised fuel sales
    The state energy firm is still waiting for government rules on fuel sales and distribution

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher