Thai anti-government protesters hold rallies outside Bangkok

On Saturday, more than 1,000 protested in Bangkok after a human rights lawyer Anon Nampa and student activist Panupong Jadnok were arrested and held overnight. They were later released on bail.

Demonstrations have returned to Thailand's streets, calling for the removal of the government of 2014 coup leader Prayuth Chan-ocha after a disputed election last year.

The Student Union of Thailand in a Facebook post said that three student activists were being held at a police station to prevent them from joining activities in the northern province of Phitsanulok. The authorities denied this.

"There is nothing here, who can hold them? On what authority can we hold them?" Wisarnpong Soikunbodi, director of Border Patrol Police Sub Division 31, which oversees the station, told Reuters.

In the northern province of Chiang Mai, where Anon is due to speak on Sunday, some 50 police were observing the protest, legal group, Thai Lawyers for Human Rights said in a Tweet.

Students said they plan more protests in Bangkok on Monday.