Indonesia bans Ramadan mass exodus tradition to curb coronavirus spread
>> Reuters
Published: 21 Apr 2020 06:53 PM BdST Updated: 21 Apr 2020 06:53 PM BdST
Indonesia will ban the mass exodus tradition, locally known as 'mudik,' at the end of the Muslim fasting month in May in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus in the Southeast Asian country, President Joko Widodo said on Tuesday.
"I have taken the decision that we will ban mudik," Widodo told a cabinet meeting. "That is why the relevant preparation needs to be done."
Widodo cited a transport ministry survey that said 24% of Indonesians were insisting on joining the exodus after Ramadan in the world's biggest Muslim-majority country.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Chinese and Malaysian ships in South China Sea standoff
- Indonesia reports highest number of coronavirus cases in Southeast Asia
- Myanmar to free almost 25,000 prisoners in New Year amnesty: president
- Officials say eight killed in Myanmar's Rakhine state; army says has no information
- 'Rice ATM' feeds Vietnam's poor amid virus lockdown
- Indonesian doctor's death exposes heartbreaking risks of coronavirus battle
- Malaysia extends movement curbs until April 28 to contain coronavirus outbreak
- Indonesia announces biggest daily rise in coronavirus cases, 24 doctors now dead
- Malaysia lets Heineken resume operations amid virus curbs, draws ire
- Malaysia intercepts boat ferrying 202 suspected Rohingyas
Most Read
- Hasina says some factories need to reopen gradually amid coronavirus lockdown
- Trump says he will temporarily suspend immigration into US
- Bangladesh virus deaths surge to 110 as cases jump
- Moslem Uddin, another Bangabandhu killer, is arrested: Indian media
- Hasina urges Bangladeshis to offer Eid prayers at home as COVID-19 cases surge
- Singapore seemed to have coronavirus under control, until cases doubled
- Workers protest for back pay in Shakib’s hatchery
- Coronavirus forces 69 Chattogram factories to apply for layoff
- US oil price crashes into negative territory for the first time in history amid pandemic
- Government to publish SSC results two weeks after office reopening