Indonesia reports biggest daily rise in coronavirus cases

Published: 24 Mar 2020 03:33 PM BdST Updated: 24 Mar 2020 03:33 PM BdST

Indonesia on Tuesday confirmed 107 new coronavirus cases, the biggest daily increase to date in the Southeast Asian country, bringing the total number of cases to 686, Health Ministry official Achmad Yurianto said on Tuesday.

Seven more people had died of the disease as of Tuesday, bringing the total number of deaths to 55, he said, adding 30 people had recovered from the virus.

