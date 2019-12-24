25 die as bus falls into ravine in Indonesia
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Dec 2019 12:42 PM BdST Updated: 24 Dec 2019 12:42 PM BdST
At least 25 people have been killed and 13 others injured after a bus plunged into a ravine in Indonesia.
The bus, carrying 37 passengers, careered into a deep ravine at the Liku Lematang area in South Sumatra province just before midnight on Monday and ended up in a river, reports the BBC.
At least 120 rescue workers were deployed to help survivors and retrieve the dead.
The cause of the accident is being investigated.
According to local media, the vehicle was going to the city of Palembang located several hours away from Bengkulu city.
Pagar Alam Police chief Dolly Gumara said the police were currently "prioritising" evacuating survivors.
He also called for victims' families to identify their relatives at the hospital.
Roads around the site of the accident have been closed and police say they have issued warnings to motorists.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Eleven dead, 300 treated after drinking coconut wine in Philippines
- Miracle survivor on mission to help close gaps in tsunami warning system
- In Bangkok’s Fragrant Street Food, City Planners See a Mess to Clean
- At least 23 soldiers killed in insider attack in Afghanistan
- Malaysia's Mahathir pledges to step down for Anwar, but not before November
- Malaysia reports first case of polio since 1992
- As your old computer is recycled in Thailand, locals pay the price
- Thailand detains wife, children of Rakhine insurgent group leader
- Death toll in Philippine typhoon rises to 10 as storm moves off
- China uses DNA to map faces, with help from the west
Most Read
- Modi's party loses Indian state election amid protests over citizenship law
- Young woman from Dhaka dies in Cox’s Bazar; friend arrested
- Police arrest two suspects with links to attacks on DUCSU VP Nur
- BNP enters Dhaka city election race with rigging, fairness fears
- Boeing fires CEO Muilenburg to steady spiralling 737 MAX crisis
- Farabi taken off life support after health improves
- Army man killed, 12 injured in Khulna road accident
- Saudi sentences five to death, three to jail in Khashoggi case
- BSTI revokes licences of products from nine companies
- Indian Muslims wave national flag to show protest is not anti-India