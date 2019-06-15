Home > World > South-East Asia

Ancient Afghan citadel collapses, cultural heritage sites at risk

  >>  Reuters

Published: 15 Jun 2019 01:37 PM BdST Updated: 15 Jun 2019 01:37 PM BdST

An ancient tower dating back 2,000 years in the historic Afghan city of Ghazni collapsed this week, local officials said, raising concerns about the vulnerability of the country's cultural heritage and the government's ability to protect them.

The old citadel known as Ghaznain Fort originally had 36 towers, but 14 of the towers had collapsed in recent years due to decades of war, heavy rain and neglect.

The fort is one of dozens of unique historic sites in Afghanistan - ranging from the pre-Islamic Buddhist centre in the Bamyan valley to the 12th century minaret of Jam in a remote area of Ghor province - in urgent need of protection.

Officials in Ghazni, which nearly fell to the Taliban last year in some of the heaviest fighting seen in the war, said the tower collapsed on Tuesday following heavy rain. A short video posted on social media shows it crumbling but local residents say negligence also contributed to its collapse.

"The government paid no attention to the sites and didn't build canals to divert flood water," said Ghulam Sakhi, who lives near the citadel.

"We have warned the government about the dire condition of the citadel but no one visited," Sakhi said.

Mahbubullah Rahmani, acting director of culture and information in Ghazni, said heavy rain and recent fighting had contributed to the tower's collapse but said the government was working on a plan to protect the site from complete destruction.

He said a German archaeologist had worked at the site as recently as 2013.

Ghazni, a strategically vital centre on the main highway between Kabul and southern Afghanistan and two hour drive from the capital, is home to a range of cultural and archeological artefacts, some of which date back to pre-Islamic period.

The province and its cultural heritage was officially declared as Asian Capital of Islamic Culture in 2013 by the Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation, a Morocco-based body created in 1981, supported by UNESCO.

The collapse of the tower in Ghazni follows concern over the condition of the 900-year-old Minaret of Jam, in Ghor, which has been on the UNESCO List of World Heritage Properties in Danger since 2002.

The Taliban during their austere regime from 1996-2001, before they were toppled by the US and coalition force in late 2001, blew up two giant Buddha statues in central Bamiyan province, calling them idols.

Print Friendly and PDF

ICC Cricket World Cup - England v West Indies - The Ageas Bowl, Southampton, Britain - June 14, 2019 England's Joe Root celebrates a century Action Images via Reuters
Root is England's glue: Morgan
ICC Cricket World Cup Warm-Up Match - Sri Lanka v South Africa - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - May 24, 2019 Sri Lanka's Thisara Perera appeals to the umpire for the wicket of South Africa's Hashim Amla. Action Images via Reuters
SL complain about pitch, hotel
England crush Windies
‘Archer will take Windies clash in his stride’

More stories

People attend a rally in support of demonstrators protesting against the proposed extradition bill with China, in Hong Kong, China, Jun 14, 2019. REUTERS

HK may suspend extradition bill

A woman attends a protest following a day of violence over a proposed extradition bill, under a footbridge leading to the Legislative Council building in Hong Kong, China, Jun 13, 2019. REUTERS

Banks re-open in Hong Kong

Tsai Ing-wen: Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen speaks during the Han Kuang military exercise simulating China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) invasion of the island, in Changhua, Taiwan May 28, 2019. Military News Agency /Handout via REUTERS

Tsai Ing-wen wins ruling party's nomination for 2020 election

Police officers fire a tear gas during a demonstration against a proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong, China Jun 12, 2019. REUTERS

Why HK's extradition law has fuelled protests

Police fire tear gas at protesters during a demonstration against a proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong, China Jun 12, 2019. REUTERS

Police, protesters clash in Hong Kong

A fishing boat which according to officials was smuggling Rohingya refugees is seen stranded at Rawi island, part of Tarutao national park in the province of Satun, Thailand, bordering with Malaysia, June 11, 2019. Department of National Parks Wildlife and Plant Conservation/Handout via REUTERS   

Rohingyas found stranded on Thai island

File Photo: Riot police pushes back demonstrators during a protest to demand authorities scrap a proposed extradition bill with China, in Hong Kong, China Jun 10, 2019. REUTERS

HK gears up for fresh protests

Demonstrators gather to protest against a government proposal that could allow extraditions to mainland China, in Hong Kong on Jun 9, 2019. Organisers said more than a million people joined the protest, though the police said the figure was 240,000 at its peak. The New York Times

Vast protest in Hong Kong shows fear of eroding freedoms

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.