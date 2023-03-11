Indonesia's Merapi volcano erupts, spews hot cloud

Indonesia's Merapi volcano erupted on Saturday, spewing hot cloud up to seven kilometres, the country's disaster management agency said in a statement.

The volcano located in Indonesia's Yogyakarta special region erupted around 12 pm local time (0500 GMT) and a lava flow of 1.5 km was observed, the local authority said.

Residents in the nearby community have been warned to stop any activities in the danger zones, ranging between three to seven kilometres radius from the crater, the statement said.