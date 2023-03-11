    বাংলা

    Indonesia's Merapi volcano erupts, spews hot cloud

    Merapi last violently erupted in 2010, killing more than 350 people

    Reuters
    Published : 11 March 2023, 10:42 AM
    Updated : 11 March 2023, 10:42 AM

    Indonesia's Merapi volcano erupted on Saturday, spewing hot cloud up to seven kilometres, the country's disaster management agency said in a statement.

    The volcano located in Indonesia's Yogyakarta special region erupted around 12 pm local time (0500 GMT) and a lava flow of 1.5 km was observed, the local authority said.

    Residents in the nearby community have been warned to stop any activities in the danger zones, ranging between three to seven kilometres radius from the crater, the statement said.

    The 2,963 metre-high (9,721 feet) Merapi is one of Indonesia's most active volcanoes and was already on the country's second-highest alert level.

    Official at the local monitoring post, Yulianto, said no residents have been evacuated.

    "This has only been observed as one time event, there have been 5-6 avalanches. If the coverage continues to increase and the distance is further than 7 kilometres, it is likely that the residents will be recommended to evacuate," he said.

    Located on the Pacific Ring of Fire, Indonesia has more volcanoes than any other country. Merapi last violently erupted in 2010, killing more than 350 people.

    RELATED STORIES
    Villagers stand in an area covered with volcanic ash as Mount Semeru volcano erupts volcanic materials, as seen in the background in Sumberwuluh, Lumajang, East Java province, Indonesia, December 5, 2022, in this photo taken by Antara Foto.
    Thousands on alert as volcano erupts in Indonesia
    The eruption prompted authorities to impose an 8-kilometre no-go zone and forced evacuations of entire villages
    Firefighters try to extinguish a fire at a fuel storage station operated by Indonesia's state energy company Pertamina, in Jakarta, Indonesia, Mar 3, 2023.
    Pertamina fire kills 13 in Indonesia
    Dozens were injured and hundreds were evacuated after a fire at a storage facility of state energy company Pertamina
    Michelle Yeoh accepts the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role award for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" during the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, California, US, Feb 26, 2023.
    Googly eyes and hot dog hands: 'Everything Everywhere' leads Oscar race
    Michelle Yeoh, featured as an exhausted laundromat owner, simply tries to file her taxes in the science-fiction kung fu comedy
    Lava flows moving northeast downslope of Mauna Loa volcano from the Northeast Rift Zone eruption, in Hawaii, US, Nov 29, 2022.
    Visitors flock to Hawaiian volcano to see lava flows
    Dozens of people, including families with children in their pajamas, are arriving near the summit. Local artists are even showing up to paint renditions of the eruption

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher