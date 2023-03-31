Jailed Malaysian ex-PM Najib loses bid for review of graft conviction

Malaysia's top court on Friday dismissed a bid by jailed former prime minister Najib Razak to seek a review of his corruption conviction over the multi-billion dollar scandal at state fund 1MDB.

Najib was jailed last year after Malaysia's Federal Court upheld a guilty verdict and 12-year prison sentence handed down to him by a lower court.

This was Najib's last chance to challenge the verdict in court. Najib has also applied for a pardon from Malaysia's king. If successful, he could be released without serving the full 12-year term.

Investigators have said some $4.5 billion was stolen from 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) - co-founded by Najib during his first year as prime minister in 2009 - and that more than $1 billion went to accounts linked to Najib.

Najib, 69, was charged after he lost a general election in 2018.