The Taliban administration on Wednesday put to death a man accused of murder in western Afghanistan, its spokesperson said, in the first officially confirmed public execution since the group took over the country last year.

The execution in western Farah province was of a man accused of stabbing another man to death in 2017, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said, and was attended by senior officials of the group.

The case was investigated by three courts and authorised by the group's supreme spiritual leader, who is based in southern Kandahar province, said Mujahid. He did not say how the man was executed.