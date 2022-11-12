    বাংলা

    Magnitude 5.4 earthquake strikes Nepal region

    Strong tremors were felt in Nepal and in northern India, prompting residents to rush out of their homes, but there were no reports of casualties

    Reuters
    Published : 12 Nov 2022, 04:24 PM
    Updated : 12 Nov 2022, 04:24 PM

    An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 struck Nepal on Saturday, shaking houses in the Himalayan country and neighboring India, authorities said, after a powerful earthquake earlier this week killed half a dozen people.

    Strong tremors were felt in Nepal and in northern India, prompting residents to rush out of their homes, but there were no reports of casualties, they said.

    The epicenter of 5.4 magnitude earthquake was at Patadewal in Bajhang district, about 440 km (275 miles) west of Kathmandu, according to the National Seismological Center.

    The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

    "It rattled well, and people rushed out of homes. But we have not received any report of injuries and damage so far," Baburam Aryal, the most senior official of Bajhang district, told Reuters.

    RELATED STORIES
    Afghan women wait to receive free wheat donated by the Afghan government during a quarantine, amid concerns about the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Kabul, Afghanistan, Apr 21, 2020.
    Taliban ban women from parks: morality ministry says
    A Taliban spokesman said they took the decision as women didn't follow dress code as strictly as they demanded
    A man and students ride on a motorcycle on a flooded road, following rains during the monsoon season in Karachi, Pakistan August 10, 2022.
    Pakistan at COP27 demands climate aid, says 'dystopia' already here
    The country's climate minister demands emergency cash, saying they are struggling to recover from climate-fueled flooding that caused more than $30 billion in economic losses
    Imran Khan, chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) political party, gestures as he addresses members of the media, after Pakistan's Supreme Court dismissed a petition to disqualify him from parliament for not declaring assets, outside Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, Pakistan Dec 15, 2017.
    Pakistan's Khan relaunches political march
    The former premier says he will join protest near Islamabad in some days
    At least 10 people, including a Bangladeshi national, have died in a fire at a garage in Male, the capital city of the Maldives. Photo: Avas Online
    Bangladeshi among 10 dead in Maldives fire
    Nine Indian nationals and a Bangladeshi national died after a fire in Male, the capital of the archipelago

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher