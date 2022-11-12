Magnitude 5.4 earthquake strikes Nepal region

The epicenter of 5.4 magnitude earthquake was at Patadewal in Bajhang district, about 440 km (275 miles) west of Kathmandu, according to the National Seismological Center.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

"It rattled well, and people rushed out of homes. But we have not received any report of injuries and damage so far," Baburam Aryal, the most senior official of Bajhang district, told Reuters.